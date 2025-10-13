Country Star Puts Internet On Notice With New Song Tease: WATCH

Ella Langley's new song "Choosing Texas" will be released Friday.

Ella Langley continues to cook with her music.

Langley has turned into one of the most popular acts in the country music world, and it's not hard to understand why.

She perfectly blends traditional vibes with a bit of an outlaw flair and is also a star on social media. She is absolutely crushing the game.

Ella Langley (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Ella Langley teases new song.

Langley announced during a recent show in Oklahoma that her new song "Choosing Texas" will drop this Friday, and then proceeded to perform it for fans in attendance.

You can watch the video shared by Whiskey Riff below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Langley also appeared to recently tease on her TikTok what might be part of the music video for "Choosing Texas."

If my assessment is accurate, then the music video is going to do absurd numbers when it comes out on Friday.

Langley previously took an abrupt break from touring a couple of months ago to focus on herself, and then came roaring back.

Now, she's lining up new music ahead of releasing her next album. The grind never stops for the 26-year-old country star.

Ella Langley teased her new song "Choosing Texas." The full song comes out this Friday. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

Now, fans wait to see what they get this Friday. Something tells me it will immediately shoot up the charts. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.