Country Star Puts Internet On Notice With New Song Tease: WATCH

Ella Langley continues to cook with her music.

Langley has turned into one of the most popular acts in the country music world, and it's not hard to understand why.

She perfectly blends traditional vibes with a bit of an outlaw flair and is also a star on social media. She is absolutely crushing the game.

Ella Langley teases new song.

Langley announced during a recent show in Oklahoma that her new song "Choosing Texas" will drop this Friday, and then proceeded to perform it for fans in attendance.

You can watch the video shared by Whiskey Riff below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Langley also appeared to recently tease on her TikTok what might be part of the music video for "Choosing Texas."

If my assessment is accurate, then the music video is going to do absurd numbers when it comes out on Friday.

Langley previously took an abrupt break from touring a couple of months ago to focus on herself, and then came roaring back.

Now, she's lining up new music ahead of releasing her next album. The grind never stops for the 26-year-old country star.

Now, fans wait to see what they get this Friday. Something tells me it will immediately shoot up the charts. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.