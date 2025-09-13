Country Star Shares Emotional And Enigmatic Comments About Unexpected Absence: WATCH

Ella Langley addressed her absence from country music, and her comments might spark even more questions.

The "Nicotine" singer stunned country fans in early August when she abruptly announced that she was taking a break.

The announcement shocked the industry. She went silent on social platforms and canceled previously scheduled performances.

Ella Langley addresses absence.

The incredibly popular singer announced her return in early September and wrote, in part, on Instagram, "Couldn’t be anymore grateful to have had some time to slow down and see all of the amazing things happening in my life. Also, I have the best family and friends a girl could ask for. Truly. Thank yall for allowing me this time too and all of the messages that were sent in love and support. Time to get back to it."

Now, she took some time to pull the curtain back even further while back on stage entertaining her fans.

Langley said, in part, during a weekend show in Madison, Illinois, according to Whiskey Riff:

"Every day that I wake up, I know I’m doing the thing that I’m supposed to be doing, and I’m so grateful for that. And also what I’m grateful for is, the past version of myself. There’s a lot of things I think that I think about, like, why? Why him? Why that situation? Why didn’t you say that thing? You know, your shower thoughts. You’re in there having an argument, how it could’ve gone type thing. Recently, over my break, one of my biggest takeaways from it was, I’m so grateful for her. I’m so grateful for the girl that went through those things, went through that situation. Because now, I’m the woman that I am because of her. So just know if you’re struggling with something today, God’s doing something in your life that’s gonna make you so grateful for the struggles that you went through. But in the moment, it still sucks. In the moment, it’s still not fun. In the moment, you don’t understand why."

You can watch her full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well, it certainly seems like Langley was going through something, and she was also careful not to reveal too much when it comes to the details.

Interesting. Very interesting.

I'm sure the internet won't read into her comments at all and run with them. That's definitely not what the internet does at all. It's a place full of rational people who hear something and just move on.

Oh, wait, I just remembered we're not living in fantasyland and that's not how it works at all.

There were plenty of people who rushed to the comments to show her support:

The good news is Langley is back and has already hit the ground rolling again. That's what country music fans want to see, and that's exactly what the content game wants to see. We have people to entertain online! Let me know what you think of her music at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.