Country Star Rocks Internet With Edgy Video After Massive Announcement: WATCH

Ella Langley is back and absolutely roaring forward.

The incredibly popular country music singer shocked fans in early August when she announced she was taking an unexpected break from music.

Several tour dates were canceled, and not many details were shared at the time, outside of Langley needing to "rest" and focus on her "health."

You can see the original announcement of her stepping away below.

Ella Langley announces return.

Well, Langley is back. She announced on Thursday that she's getting back to work after her abrupt break.

"Couldn’t be anymore grateful to have had some time to slow down and see all of the amazing things happening in my life. Also, I have the best family and friends a girl could ask for. Truly. Thank yall for allowing me this time too and all of the messages that were sent in love and support. Time to get back to it," the "Nicotine" singer posted on Instagram.

How do you start rolling after announcing a comeback? Hop on over to Instagram, and drop some viral content.

That's exactly what Langley did by posting a video that will definitely have country music fans buzzing.

Welcome back, Ella. Even Michael Jordan needed to take a little time off before returning to the NBA. She looks rested, refreshed and ready for her generational run to continue.

That's a big win for country music fans.

It's going to be a ton of fun to see what comes from Langley next. Something tells me she's about to cook. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.