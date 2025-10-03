Country Music Star Releases Touching Cover Of Classic Toby Keith Song, Has Fans Going Wild: LISTEN

Ella Langley released a cover of Toby Keith's famous song "Wish I Didn't Know Now."

Ella Langley has the internet buzzing after surprising fans with a touching tribute to Toby Keith.

Keith died of stomach cancer at the age of 62 in February 2024, and his death sent shockwaves through the world of country music.

The industry had never seen a man like him before, and there's no question that he can't be replaced. He was one of one. A true patriot and awesome American right to the end.

Ella Langley releases Toby Keith cover.

Langley is clearly a fan of Keith's work, judging from the song she dropped Wednesday morning. The 26-year-old superstar released a touching cover of Toby Keith's famous song "Wish I Didn't Know Now," and it's a must-listen for country music fans.

There's no doubt that it is an awesome tribute to Keith, and it's also a great reminder of Langley's own talents and skills.

Fans are absolutely loving it, which comes as a surprise to absolutely nobody. A Langley/Keith crossover is guaranteed to be a success.

One of the best sounding voices in music today....so identifiable. And such a great song by Toby Keith....LOVE your version!!!!

Ella you brought it back to life!! Thank you

Ella is paying this classic song the respect that it deserves, and gives the song to a new audience

Great job Ella . I'm sure Toby is dancin rn in heaven to this 😢😇

Just something about your voice

Great job on Toby's song❤I love your voice!

Thank you, beautiful rendition. You've been blessed with a beautiful touching voice Ella.

I'll have this on repeat for quite a while.

You did a great job with Toby Keith's song.

It's not often I close my eyes and get lost in the music, but this one... this one took me back 20 years to a concert stage with Toby belting it out. I bet Toby's up there tapping his toe, with that big grin on his face, loving every note of this beautiful version of his song.

My absolute FAVORITE song you’ve recorded

