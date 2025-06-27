Country Star Has Internet Going Crazy With New Song, Reactions Flood In: LISTEN

Ella Langley's new song is already going viral hours after being released.

Ella Langley dropped her latest single Friday, and it's spinning the internet into a frenzy.

The country music star is enjoying an unreal amount of success at the moment. She dropped her first studio album in 2024, and hasn't looked back since.

There's seemingly always something going on with her to keep her in the news. Whether it's new music, nonstop relationship rumors and speculation (often involving Riley Green) or cooking on social media, she can do it all.

Ella Langley releases new song.

Langley teased a new song earlier in the week, and "Never Met Anyone Like You" dropped for country fans early Friday morning. The song also features popular country singer Hardy, who is known for having a bit of a rock flair to his music.

You can listen to it below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What's a bit funny about this situation is that it's going to spin up further relationship rumors. In fact, it's going to pour gasoline on the fire.

How do I know? I got a text this morning before the sun was up from a powerful D.C. media personality speculating who this song is about.

I'll let you guys float your own theories without me getting involved, but it's certainly not a jump to assume this is aimed at a specific person. Who is that person? We might never know!

Fans were also quick to roll in with reactions in the comments section:

Well, I’ll tell you where this song is headed……..it’s headed for the damn top baby!!!!!!!!!❤

Was not expecting that Hardy flipover...🔥

Ella x Hardy was overdueee 🔥 Absolute heat!!

Ella Langley is hands down my favorite female country artist ❤️

Summer 2025 Banger of a song! Hardy and Ella collaboration is one point!!

You’re a star. Stay you.

The screamo flip is amazing, Hardy is infecting the world

Langley continues to prove she's a force to be reckoned with in country music, and that's not going to change for a long time. It's been a ton of fun to watch her rise in the industry. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.