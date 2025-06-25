Country Music Star Teases New Song, Has Fans Going Wild: LISTEN

Ella Langley appears to be cooking up something big.

Langley is currently enjoying an unstoppable rise in the country music world. She took home four awards at the ACM Awards, and is absolutely crushing it at the moment as her profile grows bigger and bigger.

When momentum is high, you have to keep pushing forward and that's exactly what the face of women in country music is doing.

Ella Langley teases new song written with Hardy.

Langley hopped on TikTok on Tuesday to announce that her new song "Never Met Anyone Like You" will drop this Friday. She wrote the song with fellow country star Hardy and Jordan Schmidt.

The popular "Nicotine" singer also released a short snippet of the song for her fans. Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Her fans immediately poured into the comments section with plenty of praise and positive reactions:

NEW MUSIC ALREADY?? WE’RE NOT WORTHYYYY

ELLA AND HARDY????!!! What a dream

Thank you queen for not making me wait 2 months

YESSSSSSS

PLEASE WE NEED ELLA LANGLEY AND LAINEY WILSON IT WILL BREAK THE COLLAB OF THE CENTURY!!!!!!!

well damn ok thank you and can’t wait to hear it in concert

Excited for the new release! Can’t wait to hear what you’ve created with HARDY and Jordan Schmidt.

And what if this lovely little clip has already been stuck in my head for dayssss?

So good! You’re so talented

This is a masterpiece ella!!🤌🔥

this will for sure be my most streamed song of this year

Song of the summer

The fact she's releasing the song on Friday shouldn't come as a total surprise. She previously teased it on TikTok without anyone seemingly realizing it would be her next single, but the evidence was there.

Now fans wait for Friday when Langley, once again, will prove she can move the needle unlike any other woman in country music. What do you think about her music? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.