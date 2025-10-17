Country Music Star Has Fans Going Crazy With New Song, Reactions Pour In: LISTEN

Langley released her new song "Choosin' Texas" for fans on

Langley continues to prove she's an unstoppable force in the country music world. Her music dominates the charts and her social media game is next level.

She recently teased her new song "Choosin' Texas," and it took no time for hype to explode. The promotion of the track on Instagram certainly didn't hurt!

Ella Langley releases new song "Choosin' Texas."

The 26-year-old singer released the song Friday morning, and also dropped the music video for it as well.

As expected, it's generating plenty of buzz and attention. Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans immediately flooded into the comments section on YouTube to show love:

Amazing writing with a tempo that pays major homage to classic country music. I absolutely love it!

This girl is the new it girl of country music. Real country..love her.

I really do enjoy hearing Ella Langley sing that wonderful voice 😊😊

She NEVER misses!

the new queen of country.

This kind of country music needs to take country music back over

Ella is the New Country Queen !!!! No doubt, FACTS

Our Country Queen nowadays Ella Langley you are wonderful!

She's soooo talented.

Ella bringing back Classic Country with a lot of class

She is already a classic. She looks the part, acts the part, and sounds the part.

Amazing country song and beautiful voice!!

Love love love this song. Texas is where the heart is

Just WOW. Love it

Did Ella Langley do it again or did Ella Langley do it again? The answer is clear, and the answer is absolutely.

She's crushing the game right now, and I have no doubt "Choosin' Texas" is going to shoot right to the top of the charts.

That's a guarantee you can take to the bank.

It's been a lot of fun watching the "Nicotine" singer blow up in popularity over the past couple years, and she's definitely not slowing down. We'll be here at OutKick to cover whatever comes next. Let me know your thoughts on her music at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.