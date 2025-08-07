Country Music Star's New Rap Song Sounds Like A Complete Disaster: LISTEN

Ella Langley appears to be dipping her toes in the rap game, and I'm not confident the results are going to be great.

Langley is one of the most recognizable faces in the country music world, and for good reason. The "Nicotine" singer is outrageously talented, has pumped out several big hits and has an elite social media presence.

That's a lethal combination by any and all metrics. She's absolutely crushing it in the country music game, and that's why her latest move is a bit mind-boggling.

Ella Langley teams up with rap star for new song.

It's not exactly rare for artists to branch out to other genres, but it's generally a mixed bag when it comes to results. Look no further than Morgan Wallen's collab with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross for a cautionary tale about what can happen when it goes sideways.

Well, Langley might be about to follow the same path. Rapper BigXthaPlug posted a short snippet on TikTok of a new rap song featuring Langley titled "Hell at Night"……..and it's not impressive at all!

Just in case this was maybe a social media joke, Langley also posted a video promoting the upcoming song.

Why, Ella? Why? Who was asking her to jump into the rap game? Was anyone requesting that? I somehow doubt it, and it now appears she's getting ready to replicate Wallen's mistakes.

This also isn't the first time BigXthePlug has teamed up with a "country" star. He previously released a song with Jessie Murph - the "country" singer who released a sexually graphic music video and hardly belongs in the genre.

To be fair, that song actually isn't all that bad. "Hell At Night" sounds like it will assault your ears.

Maybe I'll be proven wrong. Who knows, right? Maybe the full version of the track will be impressive. I'm not holding my breath. Dance with who brought you and stick to what you know. This simply isn't it for Langley. Let me know what you know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.