Music Star Shares Video Featuring Graphic Sex Act And Nudity, Fans Revolt

YouTube bans explicit sexual content, but the video inexplicably still remains up for people to view

Music star Jessie Murph has caught the attention of the internet after sharing an absurd music video.

The 20-year-old singer has released a pair of albums in her career, and while she has a catchy song or two, she's not really my cup of tea.

However, there are plenty of people who love her. She has 1.7 million followers on Instagram and 11.4 million on TikTok.

Those are massive numbers, but she appears to have alienated a lot of people with her latest music video.

Jessie Murph music video faces criticism for featuring graphic sex act

Murph released the music video for "1965" on YouTube last Friday, and it generated buzz for one very simple reason:

It's one of the most inappropriate music videos you'll ever see.

In fact, it's so inappropriate that I 100% can't embed it here. If you want to watch it, you can click here.

What's the main issue? The video features a *WILDLY* graphic sex act at the 1:31 mark in the video – and the music video also features a girl.

That's not the end of it. The video also features Murph tied up in an insanely sexually suggestive fashion. Yet, YouTube hasn't taken the video down. It's simply age-restricted.

While the couple having sex in the video is slightly blurred, YouTube's policy on nudity and sex acts is crystal clear:

Explicit content meant to be sexually gratifying is not allowed on YouTube. Posting pornography may result in content removal or channel termination. Videos containing fetish content will be removed or age-restricted. In most cases, violent, graphic, or humiliating fetishes are not allowed on YouTube.

…

Don’t post content on YouTube if it shows:

The depiction of clothed or unclothed genitals, breasts, or buttocks that are meant for sexual gratification.

Pornography, the depiction of sexual acts, or fetishes that are meant for sexual gratification.

I'm not alone in my thoughts. The comments are openly revolting against the content:

i didn’t think this video could be that bad but yall weren’t lying 😭 i don’t think ive ever seen someone put sumn like that in a video especially on youtube

never have i ever felt more inclined to keep checking to see how much longer the video had till it was just over 💀💀 that was a diabolical use of free will

The way the shot of the little girl immediately cuts to THAT is kinda unsettling

The way my jaw dropped the floor, there’s still time to unrelease this

No joke YouTube needs to take this down

ain’t no way were shooting a whole sex scene for a music video bro 😭😭

Imagine you get a shot at being a successful famous singer and this is what you do with it

Not only is this song ahh, putting a child before such a explicit scene is crazy.

This is the most demonic video I’ve seen in a long time. Unsettling.

Why is there a child in this video for absolutely no reason though

Why on earth are we having a child’s face on the screen, then 5sec later cutting to THAT SCENE??? Like this just feel wrong and disgusting

I'm certainly not a prude by any metric or measurement, but this is gross. It's one of the sickest things I've ever seen on YouTube, and the fact that a deliberate decision was made to have a kid on the screen seconds before showing a graphic sex act is beyond disgusting.

Someone in the creative process should have stepped up and said this goes way too far. Clearly, that didn't happen because it remains up as of publication.

What do you think of the situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.