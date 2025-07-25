Morgan Wallen Releases Embarrassing Trash Song With Rap Stars: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen teamed up with two famous rap stars.

Morgan Wallen somehow managed to release one of the worst songs you'll ever hear.

It's not a secret that I'm a huge fan of Wallen's work. Millions of other Americans feel the same way. He's one of the few performers in America capable of selling out stadiums in every single city he visits.

The dude is a legit star, and his latest country album "I'm the Problem" was loaded with impressive tracks. Unfortunately, even the best among us manage to have a miss from time to time, and Wallen dropped an absolute dud with his latest collab.

Morgan Wallen's collab with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross is terrible.

Wallen previously teased a collab with Lil Wayne, and the "Miami" remix with the star rapper and fellow rap star Rick Ross dropped for fans Friday morning.

The original version by Wallen - also not a good song - was on "I'm the Problem" and is a play on a Keith Whitley song.

It's hard to believe this is real and not an AI-generated joke. It's that bad. Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Why Wallen? Why was this necessary? "Miami" on "I'm the Problem" was already bad enough. It was the one truly bad song on the album.

Instead of leaving it in the trash where it belongs, he decided to team up with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross…..to somehow make it even worse.

I appreciate someone experimenting and attempting to push the limits, but this isn't it, Morgan. This is an embarrassment for everyone involved.

Isn't Rick Ross supposed to be some badass rapper? Does this fit his vibe and persona? Not even a little bit.

Morgan Wallen released a "Miami" collab remix with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, and it's terrible. Listen to the song. What are the reactions? (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for BMI and Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation)

I get paid to call balls and strikes, and this song is the equivalent of musical vomit. Horrible on all levels. Wallen needs to get back to making music fit for a bonfire with friends and leave whatever nonsense this is in the garbage or drafts. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.