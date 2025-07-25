Morgan Wallen Releases Embarrassing Trash Song With Rap Stars: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen somehow managed to release one of the worst songs you'll ever hear.

It's not a secret that I'm a huge fan of Wallen's work. Millions of other Americans feel the same way. He's one of the few performers in America capable of selling out stadiums in every single city he visits.

The dude is a legit star, and his latest country album "I'm the Problem" was loaded with impressive tracks. Unfortunately, even the best among us manage to have a miss from time to time, and Wallen dropped an absolute dud with his latest collab.

Morgan Wallen's collab with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross is terrible.

Wallen previously teased a collab with Lil Wayne, and the "Miami" remix with the star rapper and fellow rap star Rick Ross dropped for fans Friday morning.

The original version by Wallen - also not a good song - was on "I'm the Problem" and is a play on a Keith Whitley song.

It's hard to believe this is real and not an AI-generated joke. It's that bad. Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Why Wallen? Why was this necessary? "Miami" on "I'm the Problem" was already bad enough. It was the one truly bad song on the album.

Instead of leaving it in the trash where it belongs, he decided to team up with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross…..to somehow make it even worse.

I appreciate someone experimenting and attempting to push the limits, but this isn't it, Morgan. This is an embarrassment for everyone involved.

Isn't Rick Ross supposed to be some badass rapper? Does this fit his vibe and persona? Not even a little bit.

I get paid to call balls and strikes, and this song is the equivalent of musical vomit. Horrible on all levels. Wallen needs to get back to making music fit for a bonfire with friends and leave whatever nonsense this is in the garbage or drafts. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.