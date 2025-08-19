Sinister Preview Drops For Sydney Sweeney's New Movie, Looks Insanely Dark: WATCH

A new trailer is out for "Eden" with Sydney Sweeney, and it looks like a very dark ride.

Basic info:

Plot: Director Ron Howard's Eden unravels the shocking true story of a group of disillusioned outsiders who abandon civilization, settling on a remote, uninhabited island, only to discover that the greatest threat isn’t the brutal climate or deadly wildlife, but each other. As tensions spiral and desperation takes hold, a twisted power struggle unfolds, leading to betrayal, violence, and the deaths of half the colony.

Cast: Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas and Daniel Brühl, Richard Roxburgh, Felix Kammerer, Toby Wallace, Paul Gleeson, Ignacio Gasparini and Nicholas Denton

Director: Ron Howard

Release date: August 22, 2025

Rating: R

The first trailer for "Eden" came out a couple of months ago, and it immediately became clear that the film would be very dark and unsettling.

Well, the latest preview that's out only doubles down on that vibe. Give it a watch below.

First off, the cast for this movie is unbelievably stacked. Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas teaming up for a film is a hell of a lot of star power.

Plus, Sweeney has never been a hotter name in entertainment than she is right now. The woke left tried to ruin her life over her American Eagle ad campaign, and she cruised right through the outraged unscathed. That's a great sign for the sanity of society.

Second, few things get the heart racing more like a very unsettling film or television show. The gold standard is the first season of "True Detective."

A more recent example is the new mystery-horror "Weapons," which is a must-watch film starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner.

To be clear, I don't know much about the true story this is based on, but a quick Google search tells me the source material in real life is pretty damn shocking.

Sign me up.

You can catch "Eden" in theaters starting this Friday, and it will 100% be added to my list. This year has been outstanding for cinema, and I hope Sweeney's new film is the latest to add to the list.