Biggest Movie Of 2025 Will Shock Viewers, Has Crazy Ending | REVIEW

"Weapons" 100% lives up to the incredible hype.

Basic info:

Plot: This is where the story really starts. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

Cast: Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich

Director: Zach Cregger

Release date: August 8, 2025

Rating: R

"Weapons" is outstanding.

I had to head to Chicago for a wedding this weekend (great time with great people), and I had some time to kill early Saturday morning.

With a movie theater just down the street, I decided to check out a very early morning showing of "Weapons."

The hype surrounding this movie has been off the charts. It sparked a huge bidding war, stars Josh Brolin and Julia Garner and the plot is about a bunch of kids who all go missing at the exact same time without explanation.

What's not to love? Sounds like the perfect film for me to enjoy.

I'll keep this spoiler-free in order to ensure the film isn't ruined for anyone who hasn't seen it yet. The reality is shockingly simple:

"Weapons" is amazing.

The film is incredibly dark, mysterious, sinister, unsettling and there's even a few very brief moments of humor.

What "Weapons" does really well is the way the story is presented to the audience. It's not linear. Not even a little bit.

Instead, viewers watch multiple different characters have their perspective and story shared one after another - each time resetting to the beginning.

Every character has a direct tie to how the children ended up missing or are involved in the search for them (well, kind of but I can't really explain more without ruining it).

"Weapons" is a truly complex, riveting and intoxicating mystery. With every new character perspective, you learn a little more……while also finding yourself asking more questions.

That leads to a truly *INSANE* ending. The final 15ish minutes of "Weapons" is among the best endings I've seen in a Hollywood film in a very long time.

It gets crazier. Then it goes truly off the rails in the best way possible.

Overall, "Weapons" was 100% worth the price of admission, and also easily one of the best movies of the past several years. It has my complete and total stamp of endorsement. Have you already seen it? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.