Legendary Film Series About Murdering Drug Cartel Members Gets Huge Update: DETAILS

There are already two "Sicario" films out, and both are excellent.

It sounds like Taylor Sheridan, once again, might be cooking up something huge with the "Sicario" franchise.

The legendary film franchise starring Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro focuses heavily on the United States' covert war against drug cartels.

I've had multiple Tier One operators tell me it's the most realistic story about the cartel wars ever put on film. Not just from a tactical perspective, but also from a procedural perspective.

It's also more timely than ever. President Donald Trump ordered the United States military to start smashing cartel targets - something I've been demanding and encouraging since his return to office.

Josh Brolin provides update on new "Sicario" film.

There have been whispers about a third installment to the franchise going back to 2024. The original film - one of the best movies ever made - premiered in 2025, and the sequel - "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" - premiered in 2018.

Fans have been eager for a third film, and it sounds like writer Taylor Sheridan might be getting it done, judging from some recent comments from Brolin.

"I mentioned at some point, I don’t know, maybe just to be contrary. I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s never going to happen.’ And then the producers showed up and Molly (Smith) and, you know, ‘That’s not true!’ Which is fine. And then I just heard recently that it’s very, very real. So, cool," the talented actor said on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast when discussing a third film, according to Whiskey Riff.

A new "Sicario" film in our current climate would probably do bonkers numbers. We'll be killing cartel members on screen and in real life.

What more could you ever ask for in life? Line them up and knock 'em down.

Finally, I hope people recognize the original "Sicario" for the masterpiece it was in terms of storytelling and deception.

Viewers spent the entire film believing it was about Emily Blunt's FBI character. It is only in the closing moments that you realize the entire film is actually about Benicio del Toro's character.

It's in a league of its own in terms of covering up what was actually happening while leading the viewer down the rabbit hole.

It's almost like that's exactly how it works in real life…..or so I've been told. Enough of that for now.

Let's hope Brolin's hints turn out to be true because a third "Sicario" film would absolutely warm the soul. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.