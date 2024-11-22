It Sounds Like A Legendary Movie Is Getting Another Sequel: DETAILS

Is a third "Sicario" movie on the way?

"Sicario" was a monster hit when it was released in 2015, and it helped propel Taylor Sheridan to superstardom in Hollywood.

Sheridan wrote a truly elite movie about the drug cartels, a hit man and the federal authorities fighting to get the situation under control.

A sequel, which was also great, was released in 2018. I think most fans assumed that would be the end of the "Sicario" saga. It turns out that might not be the case.

Josh Brolin hints at another "Sicario" movie happening.

In comments from October that appear to have mostly flown under the radar, "Sicario" star Josh Brolin appeared to indicate it's a guarantee a third movie happens.

"Molly Smith and all the people at Black Label [Media, the production company behind the first two films] are actively trying to get this thing done. There’s been iterations of it, to me, it’s up to Emily [Blunt], it’s up to me, it’s up to Benicio [del Toro], to feel really good about the story before we do it. And we won’t let 20 years go by, I promise," Brolin said at New York Comic Con 2024, according to ThePopVerse.com.

There's two words from those comments that everyone should be focused on:

"I promise."

That sounds like a lot more than hope and speculation. When the star of the "Sicario" films is promising a new movie and saying it won't take two decades to get here, then it seems like it's going to happen.

The fact he also referenced Emily Blunt means her character Kate must be returning. I would love to see that. Her journey in the first movie was brutal. It'd be interesting to see how Sheridan can develop the character in a third movie.

Sheridan is on an insane roll right now with "Lioness," "Yellowstone," "Landman," "Tulsa King" and "Mayor of Kingstown." Adding a third "Sicario" movie would almost be too much winning to handle. I certainly hope it happens. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.