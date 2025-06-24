Preview For New Horror Movie Will Send A Chill Down Your Spine, Features Stacked Cast: WATCH

A new preview is out for "Weapons."

Basic info:

Plot: This is where the story really starts. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

Cast: Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich

Director: Zach Cregger

Release date: August 8, 2025

Rating: R

The hype surrounding "Weapons" is absolutely absurd, and it previously kicked off a massive bidding war. It's expected to be one of the best movies of the year, which is saying something because 2025 has had multiple great movies.

Judging from the latest preview, the hype is more than justified. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There was also a previous preview released that you can check out below. It's safe to say "Weapons" looks like it's going to be an unbelievably dark and sinister movie.

I can't wait to check out "Weapons" once it hits theaters. It takes a lot for me to travel to a theater to watch a movie these days.

I checked out "Sinners" in theaters, and it was 100% worth it. I hope "Weapons" is at a similar elite level. It certainly appears that's going to be the case.

Plus, any movie led by Josh Brolin and Julia Garner has a ton of potential. Both are outstanding talents. Brolin has had a massive career, and Garner continues to climb the ranks after getting her first big break with "Ozark."

Now, they're teaming up for "Weapons." There's certainly a lot of positive signs.

You can catch "Weapons" in theaters starting August 8th. Hit me with your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.