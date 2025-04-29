New Horror Movie Featuring A-List Stars Releases Inside Look, Plot Details Are Mysterious

The full trailer for "Weapons" has hit the web, and it's nothing short of incredible.

Basic info (via the trailer):

Plot: This is where the story really starts. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

Cast: Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich

Director: Zach Cregger

Release date: August 8, 2025

"Weapons" trailer released.

A very short teaser was recently released for the hyped horror movie. It made it clear that viewers are in for a crazy ride.

Well, the full trailer with Brolin and Garner isn't just unbelievably sinister. It's also captivating. I can't wait to dive into this mystery.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how awesome does this movie look? While horror isn't my favorite genre, a great horror movie done correctly can be a very entertaining time.

It looks like "Weapons" is going to be a very complex horror-mystery that will grip you and refuse to let go. Sounds perfect to me.

Plus, how can I say no to a movie starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner? We've also seen Brolin in a similar role before with "Outer Range" - a criminally underrated thriller that aired on Amazon.

Garner was arguably the best part of the classic Netflix show "Ozark." Now, they're teaming up for "Weapons."

The hype surrounding "Weapons" is off the charts, and for good reason. All signs point to it being one of the best movies of 2025.

The previews have been bone-chilling, and the images released by Warner Bros. are only further amplifying the excitement.

