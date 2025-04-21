Preview For New Horror Movie Is Incredibly Unsettling, Will Rattle Viewers: WATCH

"Weapons" looks like it's going to be a crazy horror movie.

Basic info (via the trailer):

Plot: This is where the story really starts. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

Cast: Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich

Director: Zach Cregger

Release date: Aug. 8, 2025

"Weapons" teaser released.

The first teaser is out for the highly-anticipated horror movie, and it's going to certainly turn up the hype. It features a bunch of young kids running from their homes and into the darkness to an unknown location as very creepy music plays.

"Those kids walked out of those homes. No one pulled them out. No one forced them…What do you see that I don't," Brolin can be heard saying in a voiceover that is sinister enough to make the hair on the back of your neck stand up.

Yeah, the teaser is a home run from everyone involved. Give it a watch below.

First off, it's great to see Hollywood pumping out some truly original and unique ideas. We just saw great success with "Sinners," and it appears another solid horror movie is on the way.

Second, this is one of the most intriguing previews of a movie I've seen in a long time. It perfectly hides most key details while also making it clear that it's going to be a very terrifying ride.

Leave it to Josh Brolin to hit viewers with a few sentences that will have you looking over your shoulder. Plus, he's joined in the cast by former "Ozark" star Julia Garner.

That's a first solid one-two punch.

