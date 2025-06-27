Trailer For Sydney Sweeney's New Movie Is Wildly Unsettling, Promises Dark Journey: WATCH

"Eden" looks like it's going to be an outstanding movie.

Basic info:

Plot: Based on an unsolved mystery that unfolded on a remote island in the Galapagos, Eden is a provocative and surprising survival thriller about the lengths we will go in pursuit of happiness.

Cast: Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas and Daniel Brühl, Richard Roxburgh, Felix Kammerer, Toby Wallace, Paul Gleeson, Ignacio Gasparini and Nicholas Denton

Director: Ron Howard

Release date: August 22, 2025

Rating: R

"Eden" trailer released.

The trailer for "Eden" hit the internet this week, and there's no question this movie is going to be a rush. A quick internet search claims it's based on a true story of settlers arriving in the Galapagos Islands.

Admittedly, I don't know anything about the backstory, but as I often say, it doesn't matter. I have no problem going in blind.

What I do know is the cast is ridiculous and the trailer is definitely unsettling. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I don't want to over-hype the movie nearly two months before it hits theaters, but this trailer is nothing short of awesome.

It's also really cool to see Sydney Sweeney continue to expand the kind of roles she takes on. She's come a very long way from "Euphoria," and as we all know, Ana de Armas is also great.

Throw Jude Law into the mix and you're really cooking with gas.

Plus, there's also something inherently cool about survival stories, especially if there's a mystery attached. It definitely looks like that will be the case here.

I'm definitely going to have to add this to my list of movies to see. And it's the perfect time right before football season really gets underway.

You can watch "Eden" in theaters starting August 22. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.