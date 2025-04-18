Trump Brutally Roasts Joe Biden With Savage Joke: WATCH

President Donald Trump is going viral after cracking a ruthless joke Thursday.

Trump is a few months into his second administration, and has already hit a bunch of different issues. He's targeting drug cartels, sparked a trade war with China with escalating tariffs and kept his campaign promise to declassify a bunch of sensitive documents tied to famous assassinations.

While he's certainly been busy, he's definitely not lost his sense of humor.

Trump drags Biden with hilarious comment.

Trump never passes up an opportunity to dunk on former President Joe Biden, and he was in prime form during a recent meeting at the White House.

Specifically, he noted Jimmy Carter was able to die knowing he was no longer America's worst President.

"Jimmy Carter died a happy man. You know why? Because he wasn't the worst President. Joe Biden was," Trump joked during an Oval Office meeting Thursday. Carter on December 29, 2024 at the age of 100.

You can watch his comment below.

Boom! Roasted!

You can say a lot of things about President Trump, but the one thing you can't say is that he's not funny. I'm fairly certain Donald Trump would hold court at an open mic comedy event. This is a man who spent years as an entertainer on "The Apprentice."

He knows how to move the needle, and he's genuinely hilarious. I don't care if you like his politics or not. He's easily the funniest President the United States has ever had.

Let's remember this classic tweet from Trump about Elizabeth Warren.

He even once spell-checked me on X. What a surreal world we're living in.

Never change, Trump. Never change.