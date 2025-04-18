Jemele Hill Rips Trump's Tariffs, Gets Immediately Humbled: WATCH

Jemele Hill now thinks she's an expert on economic and foreign policy.

The United States is currently in uncharted territory as President Donald Trump uses tariffs to reset the global market.

Trump slapped significant tariffs on many different countries before pausing them for 90 days. While the broad pause is underway, the President is still applying maximum pressure to China.

The general tariff on China now sits at 145%, but don't worry because Jemele Hill is here to tell us why that's bad!

Jemele Hill cooked after ripping Trump's tariffs plan.

Hill, a former ESPN talent, appeared Thursday night on CNN to let the world know that not only does she talk about sports, but she's also apparently an expert on economics.

Specifically, she thinks the tariffs on China are too high!

"China. I mean, the big one. China does not make sense," Hill said when arguing the tariffs on China are too high.

Scott Jennings - a rising star in the conservative movement - wasn't having it, and immediately humbled Hill when he demanded a specific number for the tariffs.

As you'd expect, Hill had no answer. You can watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Jennings was 100% with his response and assessment. He nailed it when he said, "I want whatever it takes to isolate [China] and decouple us from them."

As I've written about many times here, China is the biggest threat the United States faces, and it's not close. Everything happening in the Middle East and Eastern Europe is a distraction. It means nothing for the day-to-day life of Americans.

That is absolutely not true when it comes to China. The United States has foolishly allowed our economy and supply chain to become dependent on China. A hot conflict with the CCP over Taiwan or anything else would result in drastic changes to our daily lives and would result in firepower being unleashed that the world has never seen.

While I can't say with complete certainty how to handle China (nobody can, to be clear), I know for damn sure that taking the pressure off China isn't the answer. We need to break the back of the CCP, and if tariffs can help do that, then so be it.

Meanwhile, Jemele Hill is seemingly arguing to ease up on America's biggest enemy. That's certainly a galaxy brain take.

What did you think of Hill's comments and Jennings' response? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.