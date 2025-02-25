War With China Features Horrible Problem For America, Weapons Expert Reveals

What will happen if the United States and China go to war?

There have long been fears about China's growing military power and concerns that CCP dictator Xi Jinping could make a move on Taiwan.

China also appears to be gearing up for potential conflict. It was recently discovered the government is constructing a giant military command center and bunker that's 10 times the size of the Pentagon.

Can America beat China in a war?

What will happen if China moves on Taiwan and the United States intervenes as planned? Anduril Industries founder Palmer Luckey believes it could get ugly very fast.

The tech genius and weapons expert appeared on Shawn Ryan's popular podcast, and made a claim that is a serious problem for anyone paying attention:

The United States will run out of missiles in just eight days in a war against China for Taiwan.

What Luckey is saying is also what my sources have told me when it comes to issues with confronting China.

What Luckey is saying is also what my sources have told me when it comes to issues with confronting China. One of their biggest concerns is the fact the United States won't be able to reload its warships at sea once the shooting starts.

They'll fire what they have and then run dry. If China can eat that salvo, then they can continue to flood the battle space with resources.

Two strategies the United States could pursue are to inflict so many casualties early that China has to back off. The second strategy is a total blockade to stop China from importing food and fuel.

China relies heavily on imports to feed and fuel the country. If they can't import food and fuel, then their population would be in huge trouble and instability would likely grow.

The United States government has to take the Chinese threat seriously. It's the biggest foreign threat the USA faces, and not taking it seriously could lead to major problems down the road. Hopefully, we will continue to adapt and improve our military. It's what's needed.