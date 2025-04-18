Tulsi Gabbard Floats Potential RFK Assassination Bombshell: 'More Than One Shooter?'

Tulsi Gabbard analysis of declassified Robert Kennedy assassination documents is going to generate some serious interest.

John F. Kennedy's brother was shot and killed on June 6, 1968, while campaigning for President during an event at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Sirhan Sirhan was convicted of murder in the shooting and has been in prison ever since.

RFK Jr. - Robert Kennedy's son - has fought for Sirhan's release and questioned the official narrative of the shooting.

Tulsi Gabbard reacts to declassified Robert Kennedy assassination documents.

Now, Gabbard is pulling back the curtain on one of the most infamous and controversial killings in American history. A new batch of documents were recently declassified, and the Director of National Intelligence thinks "there are more questions than answers" in the files.

Gabbard told The Daily Wire's Mary Margaret Olohan (full disclosure: MMO and I worked together for years) the following, in part, when discussing the newly-declassified files on the assassination:

"People will find in the release today, there is no ‘smoking gun,’ but there are a lot of interesting things that have not been previously known that really call into question what really happened — and who was behind it. which includes conversations that were happening in other countries, and messages that were going around about the assassination itself…If you look on this memo alone, you see Kuwait, London, Tel Aviv, Beirut, Benghazi…All of these American embassies who were the recipients of this cable. People are going to have to go to the website and read for themselves to kind of get an insight into what the conversations were like before, and after, Senator Kennedy’s assassination…There are more questions than answers. Was there more than one shooter? What was the angle of the shots that were fired?"

You can watch Gabbard break down the situation with The DW's Olohan in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's not a secret to anyone reading OutKick that conspiracy theories have long lingered around the assassinations of JFK and RFK.

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna openly floated the possibility that there were multiple shooters used to take out John F. Kennedy in Dallas in 1963.

Now, Gabbard is openly discussing the fact that the RFK files don't answer questions. They seemed to open the door for more questions about shooters, angles of the shots and what was happening in other countries with a mysterious cable.

You can see all the declassified files on the National Archives' website. There are 23 pages of documents to dive into.

Do you buy the official story of the assassination of Robert Kennedy or do you have a different theory? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.