JFK Bombshell Goes Viral, Congresswoman Makes Serious Two Shooters Claim: WATCH

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna believes the truth about President John F. Kennedy's assassination is being concealed.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to de-classify the JFK assassination files, and previously unknown files have already been discovered.

The content of those files remain unknown, but the focus has now shifted to an incredible claim made by the Florida Republican.

Anna Paulina Luna suggests there were multiple JFK shooters.

The popular Republican, who is a hit with the OutKick crowd, has been named the chair of the "Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets."

The task force will look at the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., according to Fox News.

It's already off to a hot start.

Luna told the media Tuesday that based on information she's seen, she believes "there were two shooters" who took out JFK on November 22, 1963 in Dallas.

You don't have to take Luna's word for it that the single bullet theory doesn't make sense.

You don't have to take Luna's word for it that the single bullet theory doesn't make sense. The theory accepted by the Warren Commission asks people to believe one bullet bounced around causing multiple entry and exit holes on JFK and then-Texas Governor John Connally.

A Secret Service agent on the detail came out in 2023 and explained that the single bullet theory - also known as the magic bullet theory - wasn't possible based on where he found the projectile.

We'll see what evidence comes out, but serious claims require serious evidence. Suggesting there were two shooters who took out JFK is about as serious as it gets.