Donald Trump Floats Idea Of Permanently Trading Lunatic Rosie O'Donnell To Ireland

Donald Trump woke up Saturday morning ready to wheel and deal with Ireland. The trade deadline is at the end of this month, you know. Makes sense that our man is ready to make some moves for the stretch run.

The great news here is that Trump seems to be toying with the idea of sending Rosie O'Donnell to Ireland … forever! And he's not even asking for anything – or anyone – in return. Just a straight salary dump.

Ireland gets insufferable Rosie O'Donnell. The USA gets healthier, better looking and less insane.

Win-win!

Let's make some moves:

Trump is trying to improve clubhouse morale here

Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

I mean, this is amazing. Here I was, thinking we were in for a slow Saturday of #content, and then BAM – Donald Trump is ready to make a deal with Ireland for Rosie O'Donnell. This is the good stuff. Soak it all in, boys and girls.

We will never, ever, have a president like this again. Not even close.

Now, a couple things …

1. I'm quite sure Trump cannot do this. It would be amazing, but certainly illegal.

2. Rosie O'Donnell has been living in Ireland since last fall when she fled the country after Trump won. She's since become even more insane, which I thought was impossible, and continues to blame Trump for anything and everything. Recently, she blamed him for her fatness. Incredible.

I'm all in on this deal, personally. Rosie is such a lunatic, it's embarrassing for the rest of us over here. I assume she fits in perfectly in Ireland, though, so the deal makes sense.

Maybe Ireland needs a middle-of-the-lineup bat for the second half of the season? Someone who's gonna hit for power, drive in runs, and absolutely slam down some corned beef?

Now, she comes with a ton of baggage. A ton. Could very well be a clubhouse cancer. But with the right manager and some veteran leadership around her, maybe they can harness all that lunacy and make a real run this season? It's an all-in move, for sure. If it doesn't work, you're stuck with a bloated contract.

It's a risky game, but I'd imagine Ireland is willing to take it on. Some folks may not love the USA's return, but we're getting faster on the bases, saving a ton of money on the grocery bill, and certainly improving clubhouse morale.

Again, it's a risky play for Trump, but we've got such a gigantic division lead right now, it's probably worth the gamble.

Stay tuned!



