Rosie O'Donnell Attacks Trump Over Texas Flooding Deaths In A Totally Unhinged Rant

They're still searching for bodies in Texas from the tragic 4th of July weekend floods and deranged Rosie O'Donnell seems to be blaming President Trump for the death of children.

The scumbag, who ran from the United States to the safety of Ireland after Trump was elected, fired up TikTok over the weekend to weigh in on the flooding story and couldn't wait to pin this on her enemy.

"You know, when the president guts all of the early warning systems and the weather forecasting abilities of the government these are the results we're going to start to see on a daily basis because he's put this country in so much danger," Rosie rambled.

Rosie then pivoted to the Big Beautiful Bill.

"People will die," O'Donnell continued, "and they've already started."

That's the part where this blowhard seems to be pinning the deaths of those little camp girls on Trump. "Shame on him," she added.

"Shame on every GOP sycophant who's listening and following the disastrous decisions of this mentally incapacitated person."

Did Rosie O'Donnell blame President Biden when 107 people died in North Carolina due to flooding and landslides?

No.

Did Kerr County, Texas, where the most deaths occurred, have a flood warning system?

No.

Was Rosie O'Donnell the only one to turn the Texas flooding event into a political rant?

Hardly.

"The people in Texas voted for government services controlled by Donald Trump and Greg Abbott," Ron Filipkowski, who runs MediasTouchNews, tweeted. "That is exactly what they (sic) getting."

What about the weather people? Did they do their jobs?

"All I'll say is this. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Kerr County more than 12 hours ahead of the catastrophic flood. A flash flood warning was issued for Hunt & Ingram 3 HOURS before the Guadalupe started to climb," Texas-based meteorologist Avery Tomasco tweeted. "They did their job and they did it well."