Disney World May Be Adding A New Park - Get Ready To Pay More!

Will people even be able to afford to visit Disney World?

If you thought Disney World was already expensive, you haven't seen anything yet.

According to new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) blueprints, Disney has reportedly made room for "a major theme park," and two smaller ones for their Orlando, Florida Disney World location. The blueprint plan, officially named "Comprehensive Plan 2045," includes 400–500 acres for the possible new park, which would be Disney World's fifth one. Currently, Disney's Orlando location has the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom parks.

WILL THE NEW DISNEY PARK RAISE THE PRICE TO GET IN?

The two smaller mini-parks could be used as future water parks, similar to Disney's Typhoon Lagoon.

Although Disney has not officially confirmed the new theme park, in 2024 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the CFTOD agreed to allow Disney to invest up to $17 billion in Orlando, which included plans for a new park, hotels and other entities.

THE MOUSE IS DUE

As we know, if there's one thing that Disney likes, it's money. (Although based on the idiotic decision to do a live-action remake of Snow White and the subsequent fall out, one could think otherwise).

Considering the last Disney World park opened was Animal Kingdom in 1998, a new park could be due.

The big question is - will the average family even be able to afford to see the new park based on how expensive a Disney trip is already?

Currently, single-day tickets for anyone over the age of 10 range anywhere from $109 to $189 per person. When you add in food, travel, hotel, gift shops, the new Disney Genie+ services that allow for "Fast Lane" access (at a cost, of course), suddenly "The Most Magical Place on Earth" doesn't sound too great.

Recently, a Disney dad took to X to express his shock as to how much the Princess Breakfast experience cost, which was $142 for everyone over the age of 3!

Come to think of it, a new Disney World park seems like a Disney Downer for the average, hard-working family out there, unless it comes with huge savings attached to it.

