Mother Sues Disney World After Typhoon Lagoon Wave Mishap

A mother is suing Walt Disney World's popular Typhoon Lagoon water park after claiming she was knocked over by a massive wave that ended up leaving her permanently scarred.

Kimberly Panetta has filed a lawsuit and is seeking $2 million from Disney after she was "violently struck by a sudden and forceful wave," that led to her falling and being dragged across the cement floor of Typhoon's pool bottom. Panetta claims that the wave came just as she was able to grab her 3-year-old daughter before it struck her.



TYPHOON LAGOON KNOWN FOR ITS MASSIVE WAVE POOL

"It was so powerful it was actually dragging us under the water for several feet," Panetta told the New York Post. I just thank God I had the sense to push her above as I was getting dragged. I knew if she was the one getting dragged she would have been cut all over… I felt pain immediately and I looked down and there was blood… You think you’re in the happiest place on Earth and the safest place, but it’s like being dragged on concrete. It's very rough," Panetta continued.

The family says that the mother was previously "a young svelte woman, [who] had no scars or marks on her legs," until the Typhoon Lagoon wave knocked her over, with Panetta saying that her children were "mortified," and couldn't believe her legs were so bruised as "blood was pouring out."

Panetta's lawyer husband, Frank, told the Post that she skidded "15 or 20 feet," across the hard floor, as the Disney park doesn't use actual sand, but rather, colored cement. It's unclear where the children's area of the Lagoon was when Panetta was knocked down.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park first opened in 1989 and is known for its larger waves that come every 110 seconds or so. The waves can reach up to 6-feet-high when they first begin, but significantly decline as they reach the "beach," if you would.

Some Disney-goers, however, have some questions about Panetta's story, especially as there is usually a loud warning siren that goes off every time the "big wave" is coming.

"It's a wave pool, lady," one person chimed in on X. "Her lawyer husband says it all," others wrote.

Panetta's lawsuit argues that the Disney World attraction shouldn't feature as large waves as it does.