Disney Pauses Upcoming Live-Action 'Tangled' Princess Movie After 'Snow White' Debacle

Make no mistake about it, Disney is now facing the repercussions of their disastrous and unnecessary Snow White live-action remake and will for years to come.

Less than two weeks after the Rachel Zegler-starring Disney debacle of a film that may very well lose Disney over $200 million, the company has now "paused" all productions regarding the live-action princess movie "Tangled."

Zegler infamously went off on multiple anti-Trump rants in the lead-up to the 2024 election that didn't bode well with an already controversial film that changed many of the original animated film's story. It was the last thing that Disney or the film wanted, especially because it was the audience themselves that didn't want the movie in the first place!

Words and actions have consequences, everyone. And so do live-action remakes of classic animated films that NOBODY ASKED FOR!

Deadline reports that Tangled was already in pre-production and casting when Disney essentially did the equivalent of cutting off Rapunzel's hair, the main character of the 2010 reimagined animated story.

Based on Disney signing "The Greatest Showman" Director Michael Gracey, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that they were NOT expecting to have to put a halt to production on Tangled. This just doesn't come out of nowhere… until it actually does, thanks to the $270 million Snow White bringing in less than $80 million in its first two weekends that led to a MASSIVE number of empty seats in truly embarrassing fashion.

‘'TANGLED' WAS ANOTHER ANIMATED MOVIE TURNED LIVE-ACTING

There was such backlash to Snow White that Disney even purposely pulled some of their promotional marketing. They were actively willing to take the financial hit and move on.

However, to postpone the live-action "Tangled" just as things were starting to get going? You can be sure that the other live-acting animated films such as "Lilo and Stitch" are also a bit nervous right now.

What's wild about the whole entire situation is that it's just another example of Disney being clueless and appearing rudderless at times.

If you wanted a different version of Snow White that literally changed and made up its own storyline, here's a brilliant idea - why didn't you just write a whole new story? Start your own franchise. Why ruin a historic one like Snow White, which first debuted on Disney in 1937?! She's been sleeping for quite some time now. There was no need to wake her up!