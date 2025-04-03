Disney's Going To Lose Even More Than Expected On 'Snow White'

The Walt Disney Company has been on a massive losing streak at the box office.

Film after film has flopped at the box office. Animated films, like "Lightyear," "Wish," and "Strange World" were enormous failures. Several live-action releases didn't fare much better. "Haunted Mansion" made just $117 million at the global box office, on a $157 million budget. "Indiana Jones: Dial of Destiny" lost a fortune, despite bringing back star Harrison Ford.

And now there's "Snow White."

Disney's latest live-action release has been plagued by issues since the first set photos leaked several years ago. Star Rachel Zegler spent much of the promotional period working as hard as she could to put her foot in her mouth. From criticizing the original material, the film that put Disney Studios on the map, to describing the love story as "weird," to wading into politics by going after President Donald Trump.

Then it actually hit theaters…and things got much worse. Critics hated it. And even more importantly, audiences hated it too.

READ: 'Snow White' Hits Another Remarkable New Low

There wasn't much hope that "Snow White" would turn a profit, but with nearly two weeks of box office data, we now have our first estimates of just how much Disney's set to lose. It's a lot. A lot.

‘Snow White’ Set To Lose Well Over $100 Million

Per a new report from Deadline, Disney estimates that after box office grosses, global home video, television and Disney+ associated revenue, "Snow White" will lose $115 million. Oh, and that's based off a final worldwide box office estimate that it's not likely to reach.

Per Deadline, Disney expects "Snow White" to reach $225 million at the global box office. But it's nearly two weeks into the film's release, it's already opened in every major territory, and it's made just $146 million. It's not clear where Disney expects to make the extra $80 million, but based on the massive drop from the opening weekend to its second weekend, that's not remotely realistic.

"Snow White" opened to a disappointing $42 million, but its second weekend brought in just $14.3 million, a 66% drop. A similar figure from the second weekend to the third weekend would mean just $4.8 million added to its cumulative gross.

It's not reaching $225 million, or anywhere close to it.

Deadline reported that it cost Disney an estimated $410 million between production budget, advertising, residuals and other expenses. Not to mention distribution splits with movie theaters. "Snow White" isn't likely to return more than $200 million at the global box office. Yes, there will be home video sales and Disney+ income, but actual losses are almost certainly going to be well over $150 to $200 million.

At some point, it's worth asking Disney CEO Bob Iger, was it worth it? Was it worth putting politics first? Was it worth the absurd casting decisions and turning your back on what made your studio successful in the first place? Was it worth losing $150-200 million?

Guess we'll find out if Disney greenlights a sequel anyway.