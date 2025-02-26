Rachel Zegler Trying To Save 'Snow White' Without Acknowledging Her Faults

Disney's "Snow White" is set to hit theaters in just a few weeks, and expectations for the expensive live-action remake are low, to say the least.

Leaked set photos several years ago indicated that Disney was set to eviscerate the iconic original film. That was bad enough. But then the film's star, Rachel Zegler, made things much, much worse.

READ: Snow White Pre-Release Tracking Looks Abysmal

Zegler made public comment after public comment dismissing the original film as outdated and even offensive by modern left-wing sensibilities. She described the love story as "weird," and heavily implied that the remake wouldn't have a love story at all. Despite it being a central part of the original story.

Of course, after the 2024 election, she also went after Donald Trump and his supporters in a social media rant.

Unsurprisingly, pre-release trailers have been widely panned, box office tracking is setting up for yet another Disney flop, and Zegler's star is rapidly fading. So, whether by corporate mandate or awareness that a box office bomb would hurt her career, Zegler is now doing desperate damage control. It's not working.

Rachel Zegler Doesn't Understand The Mess She's Made

In a recent interview with Vogue Mexico, Zegler said that the inevitable reaction to her disastrous comments is because of "passion" for the original film.

"I interpret people’s sentiments towards this film as passion," Zegler said. "What an honor to be a part of something that people feel so passionately about. We’re not always going to agree with everyone who surrounds us and all we can do is our best."

People's sentiments towards the film are because Disney demonstrated that they were going to obliterate the story in order to sell it to modern progressives. And Zegler's comments showed she agreed with them.

She also pulled out the race card, saying that people were upset because she's "Latino."

"I understand that the conversation comes from the community not wanting to be seen as a monolith, but the reality of being Latino and working in this industry is that we try to represent the entire diaspora."

When it was announced, it was a huge thing that was trending on Twitter [X] for days, because all of the people were angry."

While it is bizarre that Disney cast a Latino actress as a character named "Snow White" because her skin was white as snow, that's not the reason fans were upset. It's because it was the latest in a long string of examples of Disney treating their intellectual property, what made them the studio they are today, like dirt.

Her casting was simply one part of the negative sentiment surrounding a once-proud film studio destroying its own legacy. Still, the reason it's going to flop is not because of her casting, but her disdain for the material, for traditional storytelling, and her own character.

She's just unable to take responsibility for it. And the desperate deflections now aren't going to be enough to save a doomed film. Reaping, meet sowing.