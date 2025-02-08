Snow White Pre-Release Tracking Looks Abysmal

Disney's upcoming "Snow White" film has become one of the most controversial releases of the 2025 movie season.

Plagued by reshoots, rewrites, poorly received trailers and, most importantly, a litany of ridiculous quotes from the film's star, Rachel Zegler. At every turn, Zegler's undermined her own project. She dismissed the original "Snow White" as outdated, not relevant to today's world, and with a love story that in her mind was "weird."

That would be the same "Snow White" that made Disney into the preeminent family entertainment study that it was, until recently. The same "Snow White" that earned Walt Disney an honorary Oscar in 1939. After the 2024 election, Zegler then went on an anti-Donald Trump rant on social media, before being forced to apologize.

It wasn't just her; leaked set photos hit the internet in 2023, becoming an instant laughingstock. Instead of the seven dwarfs, Disney had decided to use seven of what appeared to be modern Portland hipsters. Reactions were so bad that the company actually pushed the film back to reconfigure the entire project. Based on pre-release box office tracking, it's not likely to help.

‘Snow White’ Tracking Isn't Looking Good For Disney

Per a Deadline Hollywood report, Quorum suggests that the opening weekend for "Snow White" could sit in the $63-$65 million range. For context, the Angelina Jolie film "Maleficent" opened to roughly $70 million…in 2014. Adjusted for inflation, $70 million in 2014 is now over $92 million.

So "Snow White" is tracking roughly $30 million below "Maleficent." And it's even worse considering the budget for "Snow White."

As of November 2024, Disney had admitted that the film's cost had ballooned to nearly $270 million. And that doesn't account for marketing, which can often double the cost of the production budget. Still, a conservative $150 million estimated marketing budget puts the total outlay at roughly $420 million. Films need to double their cost to turn a profit, meaning Disney would have needed an opening weekend of at least $120 million to have even the slightest hope of the film being profitable.

It's tracking for half that.

And even that tracking is likely to be optimistic. Companies release estimates on impressions on social media, awareness, followers, and trailer views. But that doesn't mean those impressions are positive. Or that awareness will translate to purchasing tickets. One of the highest quadrants of awareness was in men under 35. Except that awareness in those age groups is likely because of the massive amount of negative publicity the film has received from YouTube-based film reviewers like The Critical Drinker.

So the best case scenario for Disney is that "Snow White" comes nowhere close to the opening weekend Disney needs for the film to become profitable. The worst case scenario is that it doesn't even come close to half the number the studio needed.

Maybe don't make bad movies based on progressive messages, starring unpopular, progressive actresses, guys.