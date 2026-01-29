Disgusting Walking Nightmare Kathy Griffin Is Assembling A Team To Take Down Trump

The Libs have decided enough is enough, and it's time to fight BACK. That's right. They're out in full force this week in the wake of another Minnesota shooting, and it appears we're toast.

They're coming. They're assembling an army, and there is nothing we can do about it. Pack it up and head on home, folks. It's over.

Kathy Griffin is the latest lunatic to spew absolute nonsense about ICE, Donald Trump, and the events of the past few weeks. It's a long list, but Kathy always goes to the top around here. She's a #content machine.

And by that, I mean she is so deranged – and, frankly, terrifying to look at – that I will gladly give her the pub she craves.

So, here you go, folks. Kathy is assembling a team to take down Trump and ICE, and take back our country. I'm talking going door-to-door, using back channels AND encryption, and always having your head on a swivel.

Take it away, Kathy (and dogs!):

Look out for Kathy, folks

I mean, how lucky are we to be alive during this revolution? Most of the time, we only get to read about stuff like this in the history books. But not in 2026. The Libs are currently assembling a dream team of sorts, and they're ready to hop in the trenches.

"And I think it's time to talk to the neighbors in real life. It's time to talk to your neighbors. Find out if they're MAGA or not. Sorry, but we have to know who's on our team and start to plan. Is there a way we can do something as a community?"

This one is easy for me. All of my neighbors are MAGA. I don't have to ask. I live across from a horse farm, down the road from a billion cows, and on a street where neighbor Eddy constantly replenishes each front yard with a new American flag every six months.

True story, by the way. He's the best.

Anyway, Kathy is the second Hollywood gasbag to rally the troops this week. On Wednesday, Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito floated the idea of storming Washington DC to take back the White House.

Seriously.

"We have to stand up to it," he said while wearing, I kid you not, the goofiest-looking outfit I have ever seen. "They can’t take us all down. If the whole world showed up on Putin’s doorstep or the Iranians’ doorstep or in Washington, they’d kill 500 or 50 million or however [many], but the rest of us would survive with a new [world]."

Let us know how that works out, Giancarlo! Make sure to bring Kathy with you!