Deranged 'Breaking Bad' Star Says It's Time To Overthrow Donald Trump And 'Rich White Men'

I'll tell you what – this latest ICE shooting in Minnesota has the lefty lunatics really coming out of the woodwork. It's almost like they all got together in whatever insufferable group chat they're in — perhaps a Bluesky group thread — and said, ‘OK, this is it. Let’s see who can gaslight the hardest the next few days. This is our moment.'

And, credit to them, they've nailed it. It's been amazing to watch. Bruce Springsteen wrote a song about Minnesota. A SONG.

Molly Ringwald – the Breakfast Club! – said Trump supporters will one day be arrested in the same way Hitler supporters were. Beautiful.

Jimmy Kimmel cannot stop fake-crying on ABC.

Steve Kerr is just lying every chance he gets. Just straight up lying.

But what I saw out of Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito last night takes the cake. This is the libs' Mona Lisa. This is what it's all about, folks.

Soak. It. In.

It's civil war time, baby!

Hell yes, Giancarlo! Let's start a CIVIL WAR, baby. This is it, folks. It's GO time here in America.

Just incredible. God, we live in such stupid times. They're wonderful times as far as the #content goes. But, also, so stupid. These Hollywood freaks are just the worst. They really think they're special. Esposito, who famously played Gus Fring in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, truly believes he's onto something here.

I mean, just READ this sentence:

"We have to stand up to it. They can’t take us all down. If the whole world showed up on Putin’s doorstep or the Iranians’ doorstep or in Washington, they’d kill 500 or 50 million or however [many], but the rest of us would survive with a new [world]."

Huh? I don't even know what to do with information. He just wants us all to storm Washington DC? The entire world, just right on Trump's doorstep? And then what? What a complete moron. How do people this deranged exist? Seriously. How?

I mean, he's openly calling to overthrow Donald Trump. And yet, he's still not in jail today – as far as I know. That, in itself, should tell him something about the country we live in compared to others around the world.

But, of course, the lefty Hollywood elitists don't see it. They don't get it. It's them versus the "very rich, old white men," as Giancarlo so delicately put it. And because a nurse in Minnesota harassed law enforcement – for WEEKS, by the way – it's now time to … start a revolution?

Okeedokee, Giancarlo. Whatever you say, pal.

PS: How about the grin he couldn't contain when he started talking about ICE killing white people? He was downright giddy.

Moron.