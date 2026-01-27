Steve Kerr Sounds Off On Immigration After Warriors-Timberwolves Back-to-Back

Warriors coach Steve Kerr again used media availability to comment on national politics Monday night after Golden State completed a back-to-back against the Timberwolves in Minneapolis. After winning on Sunday, the Warriors dropped Game 2 in a rough 108-83 loss.

The two games came under unusual circumstances.

Sunday’s matchup was rescheduled after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal agents near downtown Minneapolis, an incident that sparked protests across the city.

Before Sunday’s game at Target Center, the Timberwolves held a moment of silence for Pretti.

During the tribute, obscenities were shouted by fans directed at ICE.

Kerr addressed the situation earlier Sunday, striking a more measured tone while warning about rising anger and political division.

"My concern as an American, we’re not perfect," Kerr said before Game 1.

"We’ve never been perfect. But I think our ideals have been in the right place for a long time. No matter what side of the aisle you stand on, remembering the values that come with the Constitution and citizenship are so important right now. People are so angry."

Kerr also blamed the media and misinformation for deepening divisions, calling for "an appeal to our better angels."

By Monday night, Kerr returned to familiar territory.

Speaking after the game, he described the Warriors’ weekend in Minnesota as "surreal," citing conversations with Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch and players whose families were affected by the unrest.

"Obviously, we are the visitors here, we are the observers, this is not our city," Kerr said on Monday. "But to hear what they’re feeling and to see literally up close the people in the streets, the tragedy, knowing it right down the street from us, it was almost surreal."

Kerr said the Warriors left Minnesota with "a lot of empathy for the people here," before pivoting to immigration enforcement and protests nationwide.

"We’re really hopeful that the protests here and nationwide will lead to a much better solution for immigration," Kerr added.

"It’s not like rooting out violent criminals. They’re taking 5-year-old kindergartners and U.S. citizens and detaining people."

Kerr framed immigration as a legislative issue, arguing it should be handled by Congress rather than enforcement agencies. "Immigration is a problem that needs to be addressed," Kerr continued. "But it needs to be addressed by Congress, legislatively, not by military force in the streets, pulling people from their homes."

As has often been the case, Kerr offered sweeping criticisms without acknowledging that immigration enforcement is carried out by federal agencies or that executive action fills the gap when Congress fails to act. His comments relied on emotional examples rather than policy specifics.

The remarks again placed Kerr, one of the NBA’s most politically vocal coaches, at the center of partisan debate.

He has routinely criticized immigration enforcement tied to Republican administrations, particularly under President Donald Trump, while largely avoiding similar criticism of Democratic leadership or years of congressional inaction.

Supporters view Kerr as principled and outspoken. Critics argue he has turned postgame press conferences into a reliable platform for political commentary, often overshadowing the basketball itself.

