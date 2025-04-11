Incredibly Rare Photos Of Alleged Delta Force Members Surface, Include Unexpected Person

More photos of alleged Delta Force members have hit the internet.

Delta Force - also known as CAG and The Unit - is the world's greatest military unit. It's tasked with America's most dangerous missions.

The Unit's bread and butter is hostage rescue and kill/capture operations on high-value targets, but it can also conduct a wide-range of other missions.

To put it as simply as possible, it doesn't get more badass than Delta Force.

Photos of alleged Delta Force members go viral.

Well, we have some more photos now going viral of alleged members of The Unit, and people might notice something very interesting.

The popular military Instagram page @Socom_Archive posted two photos on Wednesday of alleged Delta Force members on a sniper range….and one was a woman. It's unclear if everyone pictured is a member of The Unit or what roles they might serve.

Check out the photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's always fascinating to see photos of alleged Delta Force members. The United States government goes out of its way to hide the identities of members of The Unit. Some people go public after retiring, but even that is incredibly rare. We're talking about ghosts.

That's why it was so insanely shocking when President Joe Biden's White House doxxed several operators in Israel not long after the October 7 attack.

Furthermore, it's *INCREDIBLY* rare to ever see an alleged woman in Delta Force or hear about such a person existing. The military posted several photos of female members in late 2024, and then deleted them without explanation.

The situation kicked a hornet's nest behind the scenes, according to people I know with direct knowledge.

The photos still remain up on Instagram, despite the military attempting to scrub them.

It might be tough for some people to understand, but there are some women in the military that do incredibly impressive jobs. That includes roles at The Unit that the public will never know about.

I hope the day comes where a female member of The Unit finally goes public with her story. That would be fascinating to hear, but something tells me that's not going to happen for a very long time.

What do you think of the new photos and Delta Force? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.