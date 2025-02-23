Delta Force Veteran Remembers Intense First Gunfight, Insane Adrenaline Spike: WATCH

Delta Force veteran Brad Thomas' first gunfight sounds like it was the adrenaline rush of a lifetime.

Brad was a member of the Army Rangers during the Battle of Mogadishu, and is featured heavily in the new Netflix documentary "Surviving Black Hawk Down."

I can't recommend the documentary enough. It's a must-watch for people who love history. It's nothing short of incredible, and Brad joined me on American Joyride ahead of its release to discuss his time in Somalia. One of the topics we touched on was his first time pulling the trigger, and the story is wild.

You can watch Brad's story about his first gunfight below starting around 16:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Black Hawk Down Veteran Brad Thomas Reflects On Carnage Of Somalia

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.