Delta Force Operator Breaks Down Gun Scenes In Movies, Explanations Are Incredible: WATCH

How accurate are shooting scenes in movies?

There's probably a near 100% chance you're a fan of action movies if you clicked into this article. I love action movies.

Films that feature great action sequences and shootouts are among the best kinds of movies you can find. However, are they accurate?

Delta Force operator rates shootout scenes.

Former Delta Force operator Pat McNamara is going viral after appearing in a video breaking down a bunch of scenes from several films.

If you're a fan of movies and guns, then this one is absolutely going to be a must-watch. It's absolutely fascinating.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's without question one of the coolest videos I've seen in a long time. Hard to argue with the analysis of a guy who has been there and done that.

Guys who served in Delta Force are the real deal. It's the world's premier direct action unit. They're ghosts and when they come knocking on your door, it's almost certainly a curtain call.

If there's anyone on the planet who knows what shootouts are like, it's a Unit member. That's what makes this breakdown so cool.

Let me know your thoughts on the video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.