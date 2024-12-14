Sensitive Military Secret Mystery Deepens Following Deleted Photos: DEVELOPING

The reason for the military deleting photos of women in Delta Force might be becoming clearer.

The Special Operations community was rocked when an article was published on the Army's official website acknowledging the existence of women in Delta Force - the world's most lethal direct action military. Not only did the article admit women are in Delta Force, but several photos of them were shared.

It was shocking because the government doesn't even formally acknowledge the existence of The Unit. There have long been whispers of women in The Unit, but zero concrete proof.

That all changed with the article shared on the Army's website, but it was quickly taken down. The page is now a 404 link and the PDF that was uploaded is also now a 404 page.

Why did the military delete photos of women in Delta Force?

The reason why the photos and article were deleted is starting to shape up. The High Side reports the photos and article were scrubbed from the web after SOCOM requested it come down "because it had not gone through the usual staffing procedures prior to publication."

SOCOM is the United States Special Operations Command, and it oversees special operations from all branches. Its reach extends far beyond anyone can imagine.

While that's the explanation the military is giving, there appears to be pushback on the claim that it wasn't reviewed.

An unnamed source tied to the situation told The High Side "the article went through several security reviews" and "the author had and has the support of her immediate command."

It certainly would appear that someone is not being fully honest. As to who that might be, my guess is we'll never know. The military is doing its best to put a lid on this situation, and definitely doesn't want it discussed more.

More than anything, the fact there's no doubt remaining that women are in Delta Force is a watershed moment for the military and those of us who love military history. I've told people for a long time that women serve in a variety of different roles in the Spec. Ops. community, and have had all the fake war heroes on social media and Reddit tell me I don't know what I'm talking about.

Wrong!

I was correct the entire time, and I can promise you these women are badass and great Americans.

Make sure to check back to OutKick for the latest information on this developing situation as we have it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.