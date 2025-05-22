Rare Photo Of Secret Military Unit Goes Viral, Features Bada** Operators

Another photo of Delta Force members has hit the web, and it's pretty fascinating.

For those of you who don't know, Delta Force is one of five Tier One Units in the United States military. The other four are SEAL Team 6, Task Force Orange, the 24th STS and the RRC.

Each serves a specific and critically important role in the military.

Delta Force photo surfaces.

When it comes to killing bad guys in direct action raids (meaning you're looking at bad guys in the eyes at close range), there is nobody who does it better than The Unit and SEAL Team 6. While everyone knows about SEAL Team 6 after the Osama bin Laden raid, Delta Force is still shrouded in mystery.

However, the public has been getting more and more images of the Tier One unit tasked with America's most important raids.

That includes a new photo shared on Instagram by @jsoc_archive. The photo shows members from A Squadron of The Unit in Iraq decked out in full combat kit with rifles.

Check out the photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It really doesn't get much cooler than guys in CAG. It's a brutal pipeline to The Unit, and that results in the final product being unstoppable.

Also, literally anyone in the military can attempt selection for Delta Force. Now, almost nobody ever makes it through selection and OTC, but one of the advantages Delta has is that it casts a very wide net.

That results in having people with a very wide variety of different skills…..who are also the best gunfighters on the planet. We're talking about geniuses who are also insanely lethal.

That is a *VERY* dangerous combination. You could ask all the people they've been sent after, but not many of those guys are still talking.

What do you think about Delta Force and the world of Special Operations? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.