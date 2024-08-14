The Secret Army Rangers Unit That Obliterates The Enemy: VIDEO

What's the Regimental Reconnaissance Company?

Former RRC operator and Army Ranger Mike Edwards spent a significant chunk of life at war fighting bad guys, and he did it in a tip of the spear role.

While many people have heard about SEAL Team 6 and Delta Force, few have heard of the RRC, which is also a Tier One SMU. He joined me on American Joyride to talk about his career, brutal combat, killing, the mission that earned him the Silver Star and much more.

