Rare Photo Of Military Black Ops Team Goes Viral, Features Awesome Weapons

An incredible photo shows operators from a highly-secretive black ops military unit.

The United States has the world's greatest military, and by far the world's greatest special operations units.

Our operators are capable of doing things other countries couldn't dream of, and that includes the men of the 24th STS.

Rare photo of 24th STS operators surfaces.

Most people have heard of Delta Force and SEAL Team 6. They're both recognizable Tier One units. What most people might know is that the Air Force also has its own Tier One unit.

The 24th Special Tactics Squadron

The 24th STS consists of highly-trained CCTs and PJs, who are assigned to Delta and ST6. The unit is incredible, and people now have a look at some old school members.

The popular military Instagram page @socom_archive shared a photo from the late 1990s featuring operators in the unit.

They were rocking rifles, shotguns, a rocket launcher and submachine guns.

It's a bit of a shame the 24th STS doesn't get more recognition because the unit certainly deserves it. The deadliest men on the planet in a war zone are CCTs.

They control the airspace and bring death from the sky by fusing the operators on the ground with air assets.

It's a critically important job that has saved countless lives of operators and also unleashed hell on the enemy.

It's not often you get a look at the 24th STS, and the vintage photo above is a fun reminder that there are a lot of badass dudes whose names we'll never know protecting this country.