Epic Old School Delta Force Photos Go Viral, Feature Vintage War Gear

Some epic vintage Delta Force photos are going viral.

As OutKick readers know, I love military history and the world of Special Operations. Specifically, there's nothing cooler than Tier One operators.

Below are America's five Tier One units under JSOC's authority:

Delta Force (direct action kill/capture missions and hostage rescue)

SEAL Team 6 (direct action kill/capture missions and hostage rescue)

Task Force Orange (intelligence)

24th STS (Air Force CCTs and pararescue often attached to ST6 and The Unit)

Regimental Reconnaissance Company (Recon and also direct action when needed)

The granddaddy of them all when it comes to the world of Special Mission Units and Tier One organizations is Delta Force - also known as CAG and The Unit.

It's the best direct action and hostage rescue unit on the planet, and it's very rare to get a look at members of The Unit.

Well, we have some more photos going viral on Instagram thanks to @socom_archive and @jsoc_archvie. The accounts posted several photos of Unit operators and one SEAL Team 6 member in 2004 training with vintage gear and old school gas masks.

You can check out the epic photos below.

Seriously, how cool are these photos? They're as badass as it gets. The old school gas masks, old school rifles and the old pistol featured are all awesome.

It's a really cool look back into history and just how much things have changed over 21 years. You wouldn't see any of that gear being used at the Tier One level these days, especially the firearms.

While nobody knows for sure what's in Delta Force's arsenal, I can promise you the weapons they have are as good as it gets, and that stuff changes with time.

What I can also say is that if you end up on Delta Force's list or SEAL Team 6's list, I'd highly suggest getting your affairs and will in order because that story always ends the same.

It ends with operators showing up in the middle of the night and melting bad guys. It's also important to note just how good our operators are compared to the rest of the world. The gap is comically large.

Be thankful these guys exist, and be thankful they're on our side.