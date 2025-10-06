Danica Patrick's New Adult Dance Video Sends The Nation Into A Tailspin

This is certainly a different side of Danica Patrick.

Well, if the whole foray into politics doesn't work out, Danica Patrick certainly has a solid safety school to fall back on.

Personally, I now hope it DOESN'T work out. That's just me, though. I'll let y'all judge for yourselves.

Danica hopped on Instagram Monday and stunned America by revealing that she spent the weekend giving adult dancing a go. That's right. Some call it stripping, but we have class around here, and we treat Danica with the respect she deserves.

So, "adult dancing" it is! Fire away, Danica. Green flag!

Can't wait to see where this leads Danica Patrick

"I may need some physical therapy after all the hair whipping," Danica said. Amen, sister. Let's whip some hair now, and hit the training room later.

What a move here by Danica Patrick. Nobody saw it coming. I certainly didn't, and I follow Danica closely. But even I'll admit, when I fired up Zuckerberg's woke Instagram app this morning and saw this, I was floored.

It's been a big year for Danica Patrick. Really, a big two years. She jumped head-first into politics, campaigning for Donald Trump most of last fall. Once Trump crushed all the Libs to dust, she took a few months off before making a couple trips to the White House this past spring.

Don't really know why, but I'm hoping we find out at some point.

Over the summer, Patrick took her usual trip to Europe before returning to the states and buying a new house out in Colorado. In between all that, she called the Indy 500 for FOX (great network!) and mocked the Libs every chance she got.

And now, here on this first Monday of October, she's seemingly launched her new career endeavor: adult dancing.

I'm all for it, although I am a bit skeptical about it. It reminds me of a great King of Queens episode where Carrie (hot Leah Remini) decided to take up pole-dancing and was shockingly bad at it.

Don't need that for Danica. Stay tuned.