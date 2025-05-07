Danica Patrick Meets Up With Some Powerful Washington Friends In A Green Dress That Has Patriots Buzzing

Danica Patrick went from battling the haters at Sunday's F1 race in Miami, to battling the insufferable Washington bureaucrats Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

What a woman. What a career-arc!

For those who missed it – and that's most of you, because you were watching NASCAR instead – Danica and the Sky Sports team were in Miami over the weekend for the annual F1 show.

Because the former racer is now a MAGA girl, the lunatic lefty race fans now hate her, because that's the rule. You have to hate anyone associated with Trump, especially if you're an international race fan. Sorry, I don't make ‘em, I just follow ’em.

Anyway, everyone was pissed when they saw Danica breaking down the race on the color TV, and I wrote about it in my award-winning Monday column. Luckily for us, Patrick doesn't give a shit what anyone thinks, because she jetted off to Washington once the checkered flag waved, and donned a green dress that had folks buzzing while she helped push for better racing education.

That's right – better racing education!

Danica Patrick forms a Washington dream team

Great meeting with @danicapatrick today! We discussed how @USDOL can champion more youth learning and apprenticeships in the automotive and racing industries.

No idea what USDOL is, but I'm all in, baby! If it's good enough for Danica to invest in, it's good enough for me.

Yes, I know it's Department of Labor. It was a joke. (May or may not have looked it up, but whatever, piss off)

So, it looks like Danica was on hand to give her two cents on America's youth, and how we can better teach them about the "automotive and racing industries." I don't really know what that means, if I'm being honest. Does that mean bringing back shop classes in school? Do those still exist? I assume not.

Regardless, like I said – I'm all in. If she's gonna get the folks talking in a green dress like that, I think the kiddos are in good hands. And just for good measure, Danica even met up with a few buddies for drinks after a big day of lobbying!

Holy cow! What a dream team. Danica, Lara Trump, Tulsi, Pam Bondi (maybe release some actual Epstein files), some chick named Dr. Gabrielle Lyon, who has 1 million Instagram followers and might be a sneaky smokeshow? I mean, who on the left is taking that dream team down?

Nobody. It's over. They're cooked. We won.

Vroom vroom.

Let's have a big Wednesday.