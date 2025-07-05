Danica Patrick Let Freedom Ring In A Star-Spangled Bikini That Woke Our Founding Fathers From The Dead

Yesterday was obviously a huge day for the #influencers. A Fourth of July … on a FRIDAY? On the same day Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill?

That was their Super Bowl. Huge day. Massive. And Danica Patrick – God bless her – stepped up to the plate in a way even I didn't see coming.

I knew our girl would do something. She's been on a HEATER over the past year. Campaigning for Trump. Mocking the Libs. Pre-gaming for the Indy 500. Danica's transitioned beautifully into this next phase of her career.

But letting freedom ring and her cheeks SING for the Fourth of July? What a run.

Danica Patrick gives America a Fourth of July memory that'll last a lifetime

Imagine being European today. My God. What a bullet we dodged! Top two bullets dodged off all time?

Not being European, and last July in Butler, PA. That's it. That's the list.

What a heater here from Danica. What a reveal! Didn't know she had Old Glory tattooed right above the good stuff. Didn't think she had that in her.

But I guess I'm also not surprised at the same time. Our girl has done such a 180 in the eyes of NASCAR fans over the past few years, it's really quite shocking. Y'all used to HATE her back in her racing days. Believe me, I heard about it.

But then she became red-pilled somewhere towards the end of 2023, campaigned her tattooed ASS off for Donald Trump all of 2024, and now we're getting this sort of #content in 2025.

What a magical run. What a comeback. What a Cinderella story.

What a country.

God bless the USA!

Now, let's go out and have a big Saturday like the patriots we are. Do Danica Patrick proud. Lord knows we owe it to her after a heater like that.