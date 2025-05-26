Danica Patrick Stuffed Into A Checkered Flag Dress, Macron Gets Bitch-Slapped & Viral WNBA Girlfriend Is BACK!

Danica dominated Indy and we pour one out for Phil Robertson.

A holiday Monday class? Why not?! It'll be short and sweet, but my wife assures me all the time that that's a compliment! So, if it's good enough for her, it's good enough for me.

Happy Memorial Day to all. Let's have fun today, but let's also remember why we're partying at the beach and not speaking German. No, I don't think that's how this holiday works, but you catch my drift.

We're able to grill meat and drink beer today because of the sacrifice our great heroes made for us. I don't have the stones to do what they did. You probably don't either. But they did, and we're here because of it.

Let's have a big day.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where we stuff ourselves into a checkered flag dress with Danica Patrick, and go RACING.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded weekend of #content, Jerry Jones has a new gal-pal, French Pres. Emmanuel Macron gets bitch-slapped by his wife, and we pay tribute to Phil Robertson the only way we can.

RIP to an absolute legend. Sad.

Grab you something summer-ish as we kick off the season, and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

I've never been more dialed in on a video in my life

We're gonna keep it light and fun around here today since it is a holiday, and that means no politics. I'm not gonna mock the Libs today. It's not the time for it. We can – and will – do that tomorrow. Not today.

That being said, I simply wouldn't be doing my job if I ignored this video out of Vietnam, where Emmanuel Macron was caught getting the shit slapped out of him by his wife at literally the worst possible moment.

There's bad timing, and then there's … this:

What a weekend of #content!

Oh my. Like I said, I've watched it 50 times already. I can't stop. This video has me by the nuts today. I'm gripped. I'm all in.

What's the deal here? My first thought – and I'd imagine yours, too? Brigitte is tanked. Absolutely tanked. I don't know where this flight originated from, but this seems like classic long-flight behavior here.

She's already spending hours on a flight that I can assure you she doesn't want to be on. This wasn't a party trip. This was a business trip. And Brigitte was forced to tag along to keep up appearances.

Naturally, she starts slugging down $15 nips of scotch on the plane, and things spiral pretty quickly. They finally land, and she's DONEZO.

Doesn't want to be there. Can't stand straight. Slurring words. Emmanuel begs her to get it together before they have to walk down the stairs, and she snaps. BAM. Cold-cocks him in the face.

I've seen this movie before. Luckily, I've never lived it because my wife is a saint. But, I've seen it far too many times.

PS: the look Emmanuel gives right after taking the hit? An all-time reaction. He tried his best to play it off, but it was too far gone. What's done was done. Now, we wait.

Anyway, let's get to the best #content from a big holiday weekend.

Danica Patrick at Indy, Phil's last call & Jerry's world!

No weekends off, and y'all came through again. I was a little worried because of the holiday, but nope – never a doubt. What a weekend of #content.

Couple things …

1. Good to see Claire Gransee back in class! Been a WHILE. For those who forgot, Claire went viral last summer when she was ID'd as WNBA rookie Kate Martin's girlfriend. She seems to be doing well!

2. Speaking of the WNBA … solid foul call on Caitlin Clark. Makes sense! Clear as day.

3. Can't wait for the Dems to start reaching out to Gen-Z MAGA frat bros at Ole Miss. I'd pay good money to hear that conversation.

4. The Stetson drama from last night? That's right down the road from me here in DeLand. The weather was shitty all afternoon, and it really started pissing rain around 7 p.m. last night. Maybe don't save your potential conference championship doubleheader for the final day of the season? Seems like an easy fix.

5. Never getting close to a truck again. What an explosion. What a video.

OK, let's rapid-fire this holiday class into a big night. First up? We talked a lot about Danica last week because you either love her or despise her, but you can't deny that she left it all out there for the Indy 500:

I hesitate to ask, but what did we all think of Danica's Indy 500 on FOX debut yesterday? She got some extended air time with the rain delay. I thought she was fine. Obviously, I thought she looked more than fine. Lemme know!

Next? Before we end the day with Jerry's new girl, let's pour one out for Duck Dynasty LEGEND, Phil Robertson. Phil died today at 79 after a battle with Alzheimer's.

I grew up during the PEAK of the Duck Dynasty era. You Gen-Zers may not remember it, but buddy, Duck Dynasty was appointment-viewing for about 2-3 years in the mid-2000s. It was a true game-changer. It was basically the South's version of the Kardashians, or that insufferable Osbourne show from back in the day.

We all grew up with the Robertson family, which makes Phil's passing a tough one. First Norm, now Phil. Tough week in the Obits section.

See? Legend. RIP. Sad.

OK, that's it for today. You're all excused early! Let's go have a big Memorial Day afternoon. Thank you to all who serve and have served. Never forget.

Take us home, Jerry – and new gal-pal, Jessica Jane Farrow! I hear her Instagram is private, but her #content is still readily available by clicking HERE.

Welcome to class.

