Danica Patrick Receives Icy Response From Angry Race Fans, And It's Obvious Why

Where does our audience stand with Danica Patrick?

Look, I'm a Danica Patrick guy. I'm open about it. I don't run from it.

A) She's way better to look at than most commentators.

B) She's a Trump girl.

C) She's not nearly – and I mean nearly – as insufferable as she once was.

D) Like it or not, she's also got credibility.

E) See A.

So, yes – I'm #TeamDanica this week as she makes her return to the Indianapolis 500 with Fox (great company!).

I covered Danica towards the end of her NASCAR career, and I couldn't stand her. She was awful. Smug. Arrogant. Had no interest in talking to you, and if she did, she certainly didn't act like it.

But, obviously, she's changed over the past few years. She's no longer an insane liberal, which immediately makes her more palatable. But I also think she's grown as a commentator, too. It ain't perfect, but it's not bad.

You want bad? You should've listened to Tony Stewart a few years back during his Fox cameo. Coincidentally, though, Tony's also on the call for the Indy 500 pre-race stuff this week, so we're gonna stay away from that one.

Anyway, race fans turned on their color TVs this weekend for some Indy practice and qualifying, and they saw Danica …

… and it was a mixed bag:

Where do you stand on Danica Patrick?

So, maybe less of a mixed bag, and more of a … pretty lopsided bag. A couple of thoughts from someone who A) has covered NASCAR for nearly a decade now, and B) writes a shit-ton of Danica Patrick entries:

- I'd wager to bet that half of these pissed-off responses are Libs who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Maybe more. Remember, these are IndyCar fans, not NASCAR fans. Two different animals.

- A lot of these are also angry F1 fans, and they are truly the worst. You wanna talk about unhinged Libs. It's a cesspool.

- I will agree that Danica turned off a ton of folks back in the day, which is hard to do because she's hot.

Like I said, she was pretty universally hated by NASCAR fans during her career. Getting back in their good graces now, a decade later, is gonna take some work.

Again, I'm with Danica. I like that she says what she means, and means what she says. She doesn't care what folks think. She was red-pilled two years ago, mainly because she was at an event where she was chastised for loving her country. I wrote about it. It happened. She's on the right team now, and I respect it.

But, I also realize I may be in the minority here. That's fine. I despise Tony Romo. Some people love him. I don't. We're all entitled to our own opinions.

I am curious, though – where does our audience stand with Danica?

We giving her a chance this week, or hammering the mute button?

Zach.Dean@OutKick.com!