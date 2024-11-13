Danica Patrick Reveals How Much The Trump Team Paid Her, And It Shows Exactly Why The Dems Lost

It's been one week since Donald J. Trump won back the White House and sent all the Libs into the tailspins of all tailspins. Happy anniversary to all who celebrate!

Anyway, the left has spent the past seven days wondering why they lost in such embarrassing fashion. It'll take a lot more than seven days to dissect it all, but Danica Patrick may have a pretty solid clue for them to start with.

The ex-NASCAR star joined the Trump camp at the tail end of the campaign, and was a lightning rod from start to finish. From MAGA dresses that turned on the internet, to speeches and rallies that had attendees ready to run through a brick wall, Danica was a key part of Trump's return to the White House.

And now, a week after the Dems got blown out in every conceivable way, she's ready to reveal exactly how much the Trump campaign paid her her appearances.

Spoiler alert: it wasn't much.

Danica Patrick did it for the love of her country

Zero. Zilch. Nada. Nothing. Danica Patrick worked her tail off for Donald J. Trump for free. While insufferable Hollywood types like Beyonce and Oprah were paid upwards of $1 million (!!!!!!) to speak at her rallies, Trump paid Danica Patrick exactly zero dollars.

She did it because she loved her country and she believed in what Trump was doing. And guess what, Dems? Get your notebooks out and pencils ready, because that's lesson No. 1 from this ass-beating.

Stop paying people to talk on your behalf. Either people love you enough and believe in you enough to do it for free, or they don't really like you at all. That's the difference between the Democrats and the Republicans right now. Right there.

Danica Patrick, who was a never-Trumper not too long ago, came aboard FOR FREE because she believed in him. Oprah Winfrey, who is worth billions of dollars, demanded a fat paycheck for her stupid cameo at a Kamala rally.

While they had people twerking (not Oprah, thank God), we had people fighting for our country. That's why the Dems got obliterated at the polls last week.

Simple.

Now, let's go have a big week!