Danica Patrick Sums Up JD Vance's Debate Performance With One Word

After being a little touch-and-go for a few months, JD Vance seemed to have finally found his footing as Donald Trump's running mate Tuesday night.

Better late than never, I reckon! October surprise 101, if we're being honest. One minute you're concerned about JD, the next minute you see him stuff Tim Walz in a locker and realize everything's gonna be OK.

Unless you live in an alternate universe – which means you went to bed watching MSNBC – you woke up this morning to a pretty dominant JD Vance win over Tim Walz in Tuesday's debate. It was a bloodbath, from what I saw.

Full disclosure: I watched for about three minutes and then the CBS moderators started pumping out climate change propaganda about hurricanes and I couldn't do it any longer.

Good try, good effort on my end. I'm just not built for virtue-signaling. Can't take it.

Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah! JD Vance. His beatdown of Timmy Walz is drawing rave reviews today, and that includes the patented Danica Patrick stamp of approval:

"Impressive," Danica wrote on her Instagram story.

Danica Patrick is Team Trump

And just like that, we have our next star in the world of politics. When you grab Danica's attention, you know you've done something right.

JD got off to a slow start, but he bounced back big time last night, and I think it's now gonna be off to the races for the young stud.

Trump-JD-Danica-RFK-Elon … what a ticket. Insane ticket, really. How the hell does that ticket lose next month? It's like when Philly put together the dream team back in 2011. Super Bowl, baby!

Oh, wait. Bad example. Nevermind. Scratch that!

Anyway, Danica has certainly made a name for herself in the world of politics over the past year. The ex-racer burst onto the scene last December when she kinda-sorta dabbled in the Trump world, and ever since then it's been a full-on assault on idiotic left-wing policies.

Danica loves America, loves women's sports, and really loves RFK Jr. When he joined Turmp a few months ago, it was off to the races for our favorite NASCAR driver.

And now, she's all in on JD Vance.

Giddy-up!