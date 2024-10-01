CBS Debate Moderators Grilled For Bad VP Debate Performance, Muting JD Vance's Fact Check

Smarmy, biased, trash and in desperate need of fact-checking … these were the common sentiments used to describe the moderators of Tuesday night's vice presidential debate.

J.D. Vance and a wide-eyed Tim Walz had their debate derailed by another poor performance from the moderators, Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan, who hosted the CBS event.

The CBS tandem made David Muir and Linsey Davis sound objective by comparison.

If you were expecting O'Donnell and Brennan to approach this debate objectively, you were surely disappointed.

Rather than touching on pressing matters such as the economy or escalating tensions in the Middle East with grace and focus, O'Donnell and Brennan managed to steal the spotlight by giving the final word on several topics, pushing on Vance way more than Walz, and used the majority of the time to discuss items of interest only to the Democrat Party, such as abortion, climate change, gun restrictions and the 2020 election results.

They also cut off the microphone of one of the VP candidates. Can you guess the candidate?

The night's highlight went to Vance, who fact-checked a "fact check" by Brennan concerning Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio … only to have his microphone cut off.

OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted to Vance's exceptional response.

"They had to cut JD Vance’s mic because he was destroying the moderators," Clay posted. "Love it. Makes the moderators look pathetic."

Pitiful stuff by the network to let the moderators push their own views.

Regarding abortion, the moderators did not push back on Walz after he denied approving the method nine months into a pregnancy.

O'Donnell and Brennan would have seized the opportunity if Walz had been a Republican.

Reactions to O'Donnell and Brennan's performances took major exception to their skewed questioning and for letting Walz off easily every time Kamala Harris' VP pick sputtered over a question he didn't know.

